DU affiliated 7 colleges: Postgraduate exam routine published

The routine of regular, irregular and improvement examinations of last phase of postgraduate of 2017 under seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) has been published.

The exam will start on 14 January 2021 and continue till 11 February.

The routine published on Tuesday, was signed by Bahalul Haque, the exam controller of Dhaka University.

Each exam will start at 9 in the morning. The duration of examination will be mentioned in the question papers, the routine states.