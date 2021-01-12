DU affiliated 7 colleges: Postgraduate exam routine published

The routine of regular, irregular and improvement examinations of last phase of postgraduate of 2017 under seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) has been published.
The exam will start on 14 January 2021 and continue till 11 February.
The routine published on Tuesday, was signed by Bahalul Haque, the exam controller of Dhaka University.
Each exam will start at 9 in the morning. The duration of examination will be mentioned in the question papers, the routine states.
A five-point instruction for the students have also been given in the routine.
The instructions include no entrance into the exam halls without the admit card issued by Dhaka University and no permission of mobile or any other electrical devices.
Exam halls
According to the routine, the students of Dhaka College will sit at Eden Mohila College while the students of Eden Mohila College will sit at Dhaka College and Begum Badrunnesa Government Women’s College.
The students of Badrunnesa Government Women’s College will sit at Government Shahid Suhrawardy College while the students of Suhrawardy College will sit at Kabi Nazrul Government College.
The students of Kabi Nazrul Government College and Government Bangla College will sit at Government Titumir College.
The students of Titumir College will sit at Government Bangla College for the examination.