DU residential halls to reopen 13 March

ASM Maksud Kamal, pro-vice chancellor (education) of DU, told Prothom Alo after the meeting that the halls would open for the students whose examinations would be held on priority basis upon discussion of chairmen of departments, directors of institutes and deans of faculties.

The examinations would start after around two weeks of reopening of halls, he added.

Maksud Kamal said the authorities do not have any plan to take classes but students can consult with their teachers.