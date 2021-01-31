DU residential halls to reopen 13 March

Dhaka University authorities are going to open residential halls on 13 March after nearly a year's closure due to coronavirus. The halls would open only for Honours final year and Masters students in the first phase.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the academic council on Sunday. Earlier on Tuesday, the university’s provost standing committee suggested reopening residential halls in the first week of March.
ASM Maksud Kamal, pro-vice chancellor (education) of DU, told Prothom Alo after the meeting that the halls would open for the students whose examinations would be held on priority basis upon discussion of chairmen of departments, directors of institutes and deans of faculties.
The examinations would start after around two weeks of reopening of halls, he added.
Maksud Kamal said the authorities do not have any plan to take classes but students can consult with their teachers.
The pro-VC also said the registrar building of the university would fully open from 7 February and the university's transport would start operating on the same day experimentally.
The university authorities vacated the residential halls on 20 March last year due to a coronavirus outbreak. Classes resumed online from last July but the final exams of different years have been stalled.