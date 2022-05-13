DU to scrap 'Enayetullah Khan Memorial Trust Fund' amid criticism

The Dhaka University has decided to scrap, amid criticisms, a trust fund which was established recently in the name of AZM Enayetullah Khan, the late editor of the weekly 'Holiday'.

"The university authorities have already decided that there will be no effectiveness and acceptance of the trust fund anymore as running a trust fund in the name of such a person, who distorted information and dehumanized Bangabandhu in a number of ways, doesn't go with the ideology and values of the university", DU vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman told BSS.

Enayetullah Khan's brothers Bangladesh Workers Party president and member of parliament (MP) Rashed Khan Menon mainly brought the trust fund, the VC said, adding, "After being informed about some of Enayetullah's previous activities, we decided to scrap the trust fund."