Edu institutions including Qawmi madrasa to remain closed: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni has said all types of educational institutions including Qawmi madrasa will remain closed in the wake of spike of novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, the education minister said the educational institutions remain closed since 17 March 2020 to contain coronavirus infection.

She, however, said Qawmi madrasas were allowed to operate on special request.

Dipu Moni said a decision has been taken to keep all educational institutions including Qawmi madrasa closed as the infections of coronavirus have shot up.