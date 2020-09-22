Exam in Prothom Alo training room, monitored in Russia

Around 1:00pm, teacher of American International School, Dhaka (AIS/D), Ken Adler, arrived. Adler has been selected by IMO as the commissioner for the contest in Bangladesh. He checked the arrangements thoroughly in the exam hall.

The web camera was switched on. The test was monitored from Russia by means of the web camera. Then the six contestants of Bangladesh entered.

At the stroke of 2:00pm, the first day’s exam of the 61st International Math Olympiad began. It was a four and a half hour test.