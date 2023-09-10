ULAB holds MSJ alumni formation event for summer'23 graduates

The alumni formation event for summer’23 graduates of the Media Studies and Journalism Department (MSJ) of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) was held at the university’s permanent campus on Friday, 8 September, stated a press release.
ULAB pro-vice chancellor professor Jude William R Genilo congratulated the graduates upon completion of their journey and handed over the certificates. In his speech, he talked about the challenges the graduates had to overcome in their journey.
He said, “It isn’t always easy to commit in this programme because of internships and other projects, but it is something that interconnects us with each other. Attitude is what counts the most. If you are egoistic, then you cannot build interpersonal relationships easily”.
The event was transitioned with the alumni registration and “Letter to My Future Self” segment with an oath-taking ceremony where the summer’23 graduates took their oath. The celebration came to an end with a cultural segment followed by the closing speech.