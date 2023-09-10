ULAB holds MSJ alumni formation event for summer'23 graduates

The alumni formation event for summer’23 graduates of the Media Studies and Journalism Department (MSJ) of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) was held at the university’s permanent campus on Friday, 8 September, stated a press release.

ULAB pro-vice chancellor professor Jude William R Genilo congratulated the graduates upon completion of their journey and handed over the certificates. In his speech, he talked about the challenges the graduates had to overcome in their journey.