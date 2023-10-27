IIT Hyderabad pledges more opportunities for Bangladeshi students 

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has been providing scholarships to students from different countries of the world, including Bangladesh.

The institute is located in Kandi village in Sangaredi district of Telangana, India. Built on about 600 acres of land, the technology institute has emerged as a top choice for international students seeking higher education.

There are opportunities for education and research in various modern subjects including engineering, technology, architecture, arts, psychology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), art and science at IIT Hyderabad.

A delegation of Bangladeshi journalists visited the institute in India on 20 October.

IIT Hyderabad Director Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty gave a detailed presentation on the higher education activities of the institute during a programme with the delegation of Bangladeshi journalists.