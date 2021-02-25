Fair on Indian higher education to begin in Dhaka Friday

The Indian high commission in Dhaka, in association with Education Excellence, is going to organise a two-day Education Meet on Friday and Saturday next at Westin Hotel in the city.

The Education Meet-2021 under the Study in India programme is meant for informing Bangladeshi students about the opportunities in higher education in various university colleges of the neighbouring country, the organisers said in a press release on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Sandeep Goel, CFO of EdCIL India Limited & CGM, said the event will definitely widen the scope and opportunities for Bangladeshi students to learn more about Indian higher Education Institutions as their options to study abroad.