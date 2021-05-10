'Faridpur Virtual School' brings opportunity for learning in pandemic

The twin sisters Israt Jahan Anisha and Nusrat Jahan Tanisha, (14) are attending the virtual classes using their father’s android phone that brings them the opportunity to enjoy the online classes, reports BSS.

Although they are residing in their house of Jamadder Dangi village of Charmadhobdia union under sadar upazila (10 kilometer off their own school), they get learning opportunity through virtual classes.

They are the students of class nine of Saroda Sundari Girls’ High School in district town which is closed for last 14 months in line with the government instructions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic but they continued their class through virtual platform.

The word ‘virtual’ was an imaginary term to them but their father Mawlana Abu Ayub Anasari introduced them the virtual class connecting internet through his mobile device in the time of lockdown period.

“Now the twin can spontaneously log in Facebook and enjoy the live classes timely performed by their respective teachers daily .They take notes as they need , ask questions and submit their home works in the comment box”, Ayub Ansari said.

The twin Anisha and Tanisha with a same tone said “we are happy that we are getting our virtual classes as well as our teachers are in our house via the digital hubs specially laptop and anroid phone.”

“Those who don’t have any devices can enjoy the classes on TV screen if they wish,” they added.

But all has been possible due to an online platform named Faridpur Virtual School (Amar Ghore Amar School -My Home My School) that connects thousands of students with their teachers and institutions in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Apurba Kumar Das, a senior teacher of Faridpur Govt Girls’ High School, is the brainchild of the digital initiative, which has given a new taste of learning and took back the students in the schools.

As the country as well as the educational institutions are facing lockdown period, the idea of taking virtual classes peeped through the mind of Apurba.