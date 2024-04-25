Educational institutes to reopen Sunday
Educational institutions under secondary and higher education directorate are going to reopen next Sunday after a week of closure due to heatwave. The authorities, however, take some precautionary measures.
Also, the authorities decided to run academic activities on Saturdays, a weekly holiday, from 4 May until further notice. The education ministry published a gazette in the end today.
Although the educational institutes will reopen, they will have to maintain some precautionary steps. As part of the preparation, the students will have to refrain from all the outside-class activities and daily assembly will remain suspended until further notice.
On 20 April, all schools, colleges, madrasah and technical educational institutions were shut till 28 April due to heatwave. The educational institutions were supposed to reopen from 21 April after Eid-ul-Fitr and other holidays but the closure was extended due to heatwave.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has again issued a ‘heat alert’ this morning. BMD says the heat alter might remain in place for three days.