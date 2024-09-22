No vice-chancellor in many universities, classes resume in most

The stalemate in the public universities of the country has started to clear up with the appointment of vice-chancellors (VC). New vice-chancellors have been appointed in at least 20 universities so far.

However, no VC has been appointed yet in about half of the universities. Recruitment is underway in those ones. However, classes have resumed in most of the universities.

Sources concerned say that the urgent financial and academic activities in those universities, where no VC has been appointed yet, are being operated through senior professors according to the directives of the education ministry.

In some universities academic activities have started without the appointment of any vice-chancellors. However, they are having difficulties to run in a full-fledged manner without VCs.

Sources of the education ministry says, the plan is to appoint vice-chancellors in older and larger universities first. Afterwards, VCs will be appointed to the remaining ones. Arrangements have been made to run emergency financial and academic activities through senior professors in universities where there is no VC right now.

At present there are 55 autonomous and public universities active in the country. Out of them, four are autonomous while the remaining 51 are public universities.