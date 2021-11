Students from seven government colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) staged a four-hour long protest on Tuesday at Nilkhet demanding that the authorities scrap the results of a recently-held fourth year examination in which a majority of examinees failed.

Students of 2015-16 academic session blocked Nilkhet intersection from 1:00pm to 4:00pm halting traffic movement in the area. Later, demonstrators dispersed after police arrived at the scene.