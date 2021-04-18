Education

Fully funded ADB scholarship for 300 students to study in 9 countries including NZ, USA

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Application process has started for the Asian Development Bank - Japan Scholarship Program (ADB-JSP). Introduced in 1988, students from developing nations of the Asian Development Bank member countries get the scholarship to study post-graduation and PhD degrees.

Like every year, 300 students will receive the scholarship to study at a university in nine countries namely New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the USA.

Prospective students can apply for the scholarship to study for a two-year master’s degree in a numbers of discipline including agriculture, biological science, computer science, engineering, forestry, accounting, development studies, international business law and political science.

The ADB-JSP provides:

Full tuition fees

Monthly subsistence allowance including housing

Books and instructional materials

Medical insurance

Economy class plane ticket

Visa fees

Grants for research and other course

Eligibility requirements

Candidates:

Must have a bachelor's degree or its equivalent with superior academic record,

Must have two years of full-time professional working experience after a university degree,

Must be in good health and not more than 35 years old,

Must return to his or her home country after completion of studies

Required documents

Passport, national identity card, photos of applicants

Academic papers

Income tax return or certification of annual or monthly salary

Work experience letter

Two reference letters

Curriculum vitiate

Research proposal, if necessary

For details, visit here.

