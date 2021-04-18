Fully funded ADB scholarship for 300 students to study in 9 countries including NZ, USA

Application process has started for the Asian Development Bank - Japan Scholarship Program (ADB-JSP). Introduced in 1988, students from developing nations of the Asian Development Bank member countries get the scholarship to study post-graduation and PhD degrees.
Like every year, 300 students will receive the scholarship to study at a university in nine countries namely New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the USA.
Prospective students can apply for the scholarship to study for a two-year master’s degree in a numbers of discipline including agriculture, biological science, computer science, engineering, forestry, accounting, development studies, international business law and political science.
The ADB-JSP provides:
Full tuition fees
Monthly subsistence allowance including housing
Books and instructional materials
Medical insurance
Economy class plane ticket
Visa fees
Grants for research and other course
Eligibility requirements
Candidates:
Must have a bachelor's degree or its equivalent with superior academic record,
Must have two years of full-time professional working experience after a university degree,
Must be in good health and not more than 35 years old,
Must return to his or her home country after completion of studies
Required documents
Passport, national identity card, photos of applicants
Academic papers
Income tax return or certification of annual or monthly salary
Work experience letter
Two reference letters
Curriculum vitiate
Research proposal, if necessary
For details, visit here.