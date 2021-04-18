Fully funded ADB scholarship for 300 students to study in 9 countries including NZ, USA

Application process has started for the Asian Development Bank - Japan Scholarship Program (ADB-JSP). Introduced in 1988, students from developing nations of the Asian Development Bank member countries get the scholarship to study post-graduation and PhD degrees.

Like every year, 300 students will receive the scholarship to study at a university in nine countries namely New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the USA.

Prospective students can apply for the scholarship to study for a two-year master’s degree in a numbers of discipline including agriculture, biological science, computer science, engineering, forestry, accounting, development studies, international business law and political science.