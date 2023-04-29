SSC, equivalent exams begin Sunday

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2023 under 11 education boards will begin across the country tomorrow, Sunday, reports BSS.

All necessary measures have been taken to hold the exams smoothly, said Education Minister Dipu Moni at a programme in Bhola on Saturday.

Noting that there is no scope of question paper leakage this year, she said if the matter of spreading rumor in this regard is proved against anyone, stern action will be taken against the person concerned.

A total of 2,072,153 students under the 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - will appear in this year's examinations.