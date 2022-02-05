Govt focuses on digital and vocational education to build skilled manpower: Official document

It also underscores the need for increasing the financial opportunities for teachers and encouraging activities related to creative talent exploration.

To this end, according to an official document, following the 8th Five Year Plan, SDGs 2030 and Vision-2041, appropriate activities and projects are being taken by ensuring quality higher education in all fields, encouraging students to do research, ensuring information technology-based education, expansion of science-based education, encouraging women in higher education, reducing the dropout rate, etc. as set under the National Education Policy 2010.

The objectives are to improve the overall quality of education, eliminating inequalities in education, and expanding education.

The document said that the government is currently implementing the ‘Secondary Education Development Programme’.

Activities under this include -- expansion of infrastructure and setting up of new infrastructure with the help of existing development projects to enhance the capacity of secondary and higher secondary education, setting up of Upazila Training and Resource Centres under integrated education information management programme, expansion of MPO schemes in private schools, provision of scholarships for outstanding students, and training of teachers.