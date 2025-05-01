JUCSU election set for 3 July, army to be deployed if needed

After more than three decades of remaining dysfunctional, Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election schedule has finally been announced.

Voting will take place on 31 July from 9am to 5pm with vote counting and results announcement on the same day.

The authorities said the members of Bangladesh army will be deployed on the campus ahead of the election if needed.

Chief Election Commissioner and English Department Prof Moniruzzaman announced the schedule around 1:30am on Thursday at the university’s administrative building council room.

Election Commission Secretary and JU Proctor Prof AKM Rashidul Alam, Commission members Prof Md Lutful Elahi of History Department and Prof Rezwana Karim Snigdha of Anthropology Department, among others, were present.

According to the schedule, the draft voter list and code of conduct will be published on 12 May. Objections to the draft voter list can be submitted until 5pm on 21 May and suggestions on the draft code of conduct can also be submitted by the same date.