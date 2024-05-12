Pass rate, GPA-5 increase in Madrasa board

The pass rate and number of GPA-5 have increased in this year's Dakhil examinations under the Madrasa Education Board.

The pass rate is 79.66 per cent and the number of students attaining GPA-5 more than double compared to the previous year.

The pass rate in Madrasa board was 74.70 per cent last year, 82.22 per cent in 2022 and 93.22 per cent in 2021.

A total of 14,206 students from Madrasa board obtained GPA-5, the highest grade, this year.

Only 6,213 students achieved the feat last year.

A total of 242,314 students from Madrasa board sat for Dakhil examination this year.