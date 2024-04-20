Heat wave
Assembly at all govt primary schools suspended
In the wake of the current heat wave condition, the daily assembly at government primary schools across the country will remain suspended until further notice.
The Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued a notice, signed by its senior information officer Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, in this regard on Saturday.
The ministry is observing the prevailing heat wave situation, it said.
A mild to severe heat wave is sweeping different parts of the country for the last several days.
The highest temperature in the capital was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Friday while Chuadanga experienced the season’s highest temperature at 41.3 degrees Celsius.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday issued an alert saying that the prevailing heat wave over the country may continue and increase further in the next 72 hours commencing 9 am on Friday.
“Due to moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase,” said the Met office special bulletin.