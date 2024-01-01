New academic year begins with a big change

New academic year begins today, 1 January, with a big change in the secondary education as science, humanities and commerce groups won't exist in Class IX.

Although distribution of books free of cost kicks off in the educational institutions across the country today, printing of around 25 million books for Class VIII and Class IX has not been completed. So all students will not get books on the first day of the academic year.

A new curriculum was introduced in Class I, VI and VII in the outgoing year. A new curriculum is going to be introduced in four more classes this year (2024). The classes are II, III, VIII and IX.

A new curriculum will be introduced in Class IV, V and X next year. Later, a new curriculum will be introduced in XI in 2026 and XII in 2027.

As per the new system, students have to study 10 common subjects till Class X.