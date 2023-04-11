Corrections to be made in the textbooks for sixth, seventh grade

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, NCTB chairman Md Farhadul Islam said, “The work on corrections is underway at the moment. It will be sent to the schools after the corrections are finalised.”

Classes for the first, sixth and seventh graders started from 1 January following the new curriculum. The new curriculum will be introduced to other classes gradually. The textbooks will be changed in the new curriculum. However, in the face of controversy, the NCTB had to withdraw two textbooks written for the students of sixth and seventh grade named ‘History and Social Science: An Inquiry-based Reader’.

At first the NCTB announced that they would make corrections for the mistakes in the textbook named ‘History and Social Science: Activity Book’ for the students of sixth and seventh grade and another textbook written for the sixth graders named Bigyan Onushandhai Path (science research studies). However, later, they decided to make corrections for mistakes in all the textbooks for the students of sixth and seventh grade. Although three months of the new academic session have elapsed, the NCTB is yet to finalise the corrections.

On condition of anonymity, a top official of the NCTB told Prothom Alo that this time they are focusing mainly on spelling mistakes and factual mistakes. However, they will bring several changes in the textbook for the students of sixth and seventh grade next year.