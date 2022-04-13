Higher study at IUBAT

The dream of a successful and prosperous future surrounds the energetic youngsters soon after crossing the higher secondary level. They appear in the university admission tests to make their dreams come true. None of them gives up the battle even if he or she lags behind others in the race due to socio-economic and other problems.

The private university -- International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) -- stands by thousands of such youngsters and helps them reach their goals.

In 1991, educationist M Alimulla Miyan, a professor at Dhaka University and former director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), founded the university of his dream.