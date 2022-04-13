Higher study at IUBAT

A Colorful Campus Life
The IUBAT operates educational activities at its own campus situated on 20 bighas of land in the capital’s Uttara area. An environment, consisting of lush green fields, open study area, Shaheed Minar, trees and ponds, enthralls all.
With free WiFi, indoor games, and other facilities, it has been really ‘an environment designed for learning.'
The IUBAT started its journey with the goal of raising at least one skilled graduate out of each village across the country and continued its efforts till the date.
In order to maintain a competitive attitude among the students, different inter-departmental events are arranged here on a regular basis. The teachers also attend these events to inspire the students.
Recently, the mechanical department students at IUBAT received the undergraduate programme equipment grant from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). Earlier, they engineered a solar powered car.
For the non-resident students, there are free bus services on all routes inside the capital, in addition to Gazipur, Savar and Narayanganj routes.
At home and abroad, the IUBAT students have been successful in securing their position in the best category with their excellent performance in various events, including debate competition, dance, music, robotics competition, programming contest, entrepreneur fair, and business case competition.
It has a strong alumni base at higher positions in reputed organisations. The platoon of Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) is active on the campus. Also, voluntary organization Rotaract Club carries out different activities here.
IUBAT Admission Procedure
The university admits students following the rules and regulations set by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Students who achieved minimum GPA-2.5 separately in secondary and higher secondary examinations can collect admission forms.
After passing the admission test, they can get admitted to their desired programmes. Detailed information on this can be availed here: iubat.edu/admission
Local and international students
Apart from students from different parts of the country, there are more than 100 foreign students from more than 20 countries in Asia and Africa at the university.
90 Scholarships
Every year, the IUBAT provides scholarships worth around Tk 200 million for the students who are meritorious but held back by the financial hardships. There are arrangements of scholarships up to 100 per cent based on the secondary and higher secondary results.
The university provides a total of 90 scholarships under various departments, including 15 per cent special scholarship to encourage girls in higher education.
The IUBAT has special arrangements for meritorious students who are unable to pursue higher education due to the financial crisis. More information can be found here: iubat.edu/scholarships/
Success story of research
The Miyan Research Institute at the IUBAT has been luring students into research so that they can adapt themselves to the coming days. Teachers and students of different disciplines, including agriculture, engineering and technology and business administration, are engaged in various sorts of research here.
In addition, a number of research papers of the research institute have been published in various journals around the world.
The 16th South Asian Management Forum (SAMF) has recently been organized on the campus premises to engage teachers and students in research at the international level. Hundreds of academics and researchers took part in the event.
IUBAT graduates shine in job market
Every year, the human resource officers come to the IUBAT for recruiting directly from the campus to various local and international organisations.
Different career-oriented workshops take place there on a regular basis. The students have the opportunity to learn being associated with the senior officials of different local and international organisations.
As a result, the IUBAT graduates are ahead in the job market after graduation.