Postponed HSC, equivalent exams from 11 Sept
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will start from 11 September.
Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee published the revised exams schedule on Thursday.
According to the schedule, a total of 61 subjects’ exams over 13 days are still pending. Due to different subjects across various departments, so many exams have been held up.
Every student has to take exams in 13 subjects, including four mandatory subjects in Bangla and English (first and second papers) and ICT. Of them, eight subjects are optional.
On 30 June, the HSC and equivalent exams began under all education boards except the Sylhet Board. After eight days of exams, all exams scheduled for 18 July were postponed due to the situation created by the quota reform movement. After that, the government postponed the exams three more times.
Finally, after postponing all the exams, a new schedule was published starting from 11 August. According to that, the written exams were supposed to end by 8 September.
However, due to the current situation caused by the mass-student movement and the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, the boards have stated that it is not possible to conduct the exams.