Postponed HSC, equivalent exams from 11 Sept

Every student has to take exams in 13 subjects, including four mandatory subjects in Bangla and English (first and second papers) and ICT. Of them, eight subjects are optional.

On 30 June, the HSC and equivalent exams began under all education boards except the Sylhet Board. After eight days of exams, all exams scheduled for 18 July were postponed due to the situation created by the quota reform movement. After that, the government postponed the exams three more times.