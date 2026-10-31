No students pass HSC exams at 15 institutions under Cumilla board

Not a single candidate from 15 educational institutions under the Cumilla Education Board passed this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, up from nine institutions last year.

The number of institutions with a zero pass rate increased by six in a year. Meanwhile, the number of institutions where all candidates passed fell from five to four.

Cumilla Education Board Controller of Examinations Md Shafiqul Islam announced the results at the board's auditorium at 11:00 am on Saturday.

The overall pass rate under the board stood at 48.04 per cent this year, down from 48.86 per cent last year, a decline of 0.82 percentage points.

A total of 1,313 students achieved a GPA-5, which was 1,394 fewer than last year. Of them, 821 were female students and 492 were male students. Female students outperformed their male counterparts in the number of GPA-5 achievers.