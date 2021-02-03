Indian university offers scholarship for Bangladeshi students

Lovely Professional University (LPU), a private university in India, has announced to provide 80 to 90 per cent scholarships to 20 Bangladeshi students each year from 2021 to pursue courses at graduation, post-graduation and PhD level.

The announcement came from a meeting held between Ferdous Zaman, the Secretary (Additional Charge) of University Grant Commission (UGC), and delegation of LPU, led by its deputy director of international affairs, Nitis Mahajan, said a press release on Wednesday.