Indian university offers scholarship for Bangladeshi students

Lovely Professional University (LPU), a private university in India, has announced to provide 80 to 90 per cent scholarships to 20 Bangladeshi students each year from 2021 to pursue courses at graduation, post-graduation and PhD level.
The announcement came from a meeting held between Ferdous Zaman, the Secretary (Additional Charge) of University Grant Commission (UGC), and delegation of LPU, led by its deputy director of international affairs, Nitis Mahajan, said a press release on Wednesday.
Md Maksudur Rahman Bhuiyan, the additional director of UGC’s International Collaboration and Cooperation Department and deputy director Suraiya Farhana were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in 2018 between UGC and LPU, aiming to develop the quality of education and extend cooperation between the country’s universities and LPU.
More than 800 Bangladeshi students are currently studying at the university under different programmes, added the press release.