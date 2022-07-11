International Math Olympiad takes off

At 1:00pm Bangladesh time today, Monday, hundreds of students are taking part in the International Math Olympiad (IMO). They will be given four and half hours to solve three completely new mathematical problems. Six young Bangladeshi students are also taking part in the Olympiad. They are in Oslo, Norway, proudly carrying the green and red flag.

Earlier, on Sunday, after a two-year interval due to Covid, the 63rd International Math Olympiad began once again with direct in-person participation. The event was inaugurated at 3:00pm Norway local time.

The participants walked the 15 minute distance from their hotel to the venue at Oslo Concert Hall and joined in the colourful event. It was a perfect sunny day and the venue was even brighter with the presence of these young mathematicians from all over the world. Everyone was taking pictures with their national flags and with other teams too.