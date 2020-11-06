IUJA election Saturday

UNB
Islamic University
IUJA election Saturday

The election to the executive committee of Islamic University Journalists’ Association (IUJA) will be held on the campus on Saturday.

It will be held at IU Press Corner maintaining social distancing in the morning, IUJA officials said on Friday.

IU student advisor professor M Saidur Rahaman will be the chief election commissioner while Information, Publication and Public Relations office acting director M Ataul Haque and IUJA former president M Suja Uddin will be the assistant election commissioners.

Advertisement

IU vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam will announce the result as the chief guest while IU pro-vc professor M Shahinoor Rahman and acting Registrar SM Abdul Latif will be present as special guests.

All the necessary preparations have already been taken to hold the election in a peaceful atmosphere, IUJA president Emran Shuvro told UNB.

More News

8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan by 31 Jan

8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan by 31 Jan

41,501 univ students to get interest-free loans to buy smartphones

41,501 univ students to get interest-free loans to buy smartphones

‘Bangladesh not ready for software-based admission tests’

‘Bangladesh not ready for software-based admission tests’

IU forms committee to probe allegation of hurting religious sentiment

The main entrance of Islamic University, Kushtia