First intra-department moot court competition held at Jagannath University

The first intra-department moot court competition was held at Jagannath University's Department of Land Management and Law.

The competition was organised by the 'Land Law Club' on Tuesday.

A total of eight teams participated in the competition.

The final was held with the best petitioner and the best respondent among the eight teams.

Team 'Respondent-4' defeated Team 'Petitioner-1' in the final and became the champion.

The judges of the final round were the founding chairman of the Department of Land Management and Law, Associate Professor Christine Richardson, Assistant Professor Ayesha Saleh, Assistant Professor Shakil Ahmed, and Assistant Professor of the Law Department, Md. Mefftahul Hasan.

Regarding the competition, Assistant Professor Shakeel Ahmed said that students will improve their skills along with their academic studies through the moot court competition.

“This competition is very important for law students. I hope our students will do well in external competition as well,” he said.