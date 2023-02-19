Special exam: Privilege turns misery for JU students

After failing a third-year course in his pursuit of the bachelor degree in economics at Jahangirnagar University, Salim (a pseudonym) applied to sit for a special examination in the course.

Since it was one of the core courses counting towards the degree, he cannot afford not to pass it, reports news agency UNB.

Also, he will not be able to appear in the 4th-year final examination along with his batchmates if he sits for the examination as per the conventional rules.

Salim applied to the vice-chancellor in January 2020 for a special exam, to complete his graduation with the students of his academic year.