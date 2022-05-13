Journalism educators’ networking conference begins at ULAB

Journalism has changed and so journalism education must adapt the change to remain relevant.

Speakers made these observations at a two-day conference on media and journalism education in the country that has begun at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) in the capital, Friday.

The Department of Media Studies and Journalism at ULAB organised the conference titled “Communication and Journalism Educators Network (CJEN) Bangladesh Fifth Networking Conference 2022”, where communication and journalism educators from different universities in the country took part.