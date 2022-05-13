Journalism educators’ networking conference begins at ULAB

ULAB Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman inaugurated the event. In his inaugural speech, he said the authorities of the university had strong commitment to promoting media in the country. So, the Media Studies and Journalism Department always try to prepare its graduates by updating its courses and curriculum in consultation with stakeholders from the media industry on regular basis.
Addressing the session, MSJ Department Head Professor Jude William Genilo said the media and journalism education institutions must think critically about their roles, and know their strengths and weaknesses today.
“We at the ULAB try to prepare our graduates who are equipped with knowledge and skills needed in their real-life professional work,” he added.
In the plenary session, “What is wrong with journalism education in Bangladesh”, Professor Jude called for building a strong network among media and journalism educators in the country to share experiences, expertise, and to enhance research and scholarships on the field.
In the session, ULAB MSJ Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Kabil Khan presented findings of a research on “What I wish my faculty would do and not do for my career development.”
In another plenary session, a roundtable discussion titled “The future of media industry- new approaches and business models” was held.
Bangla daily Somoyer Alo Executive Editor Harun Ur Rashid, Jamuna TV Special Correspondent Mohsin Ul Hakim, online news portal Bangladesh Times’ lead mobile journalist took part in the discussion moderated by MSJ department senior lecture Nandita Tabassum Khan.
Deutsche Welle (DW) Media Services GmbH Program Manager Dr. Esther Dorn-Fellermann, and DW Akademie Program Director in Bangladesh Priya Esselborn also attended the event.
At the first day of the conference, three research papers were presented, and two roundtable discussions were held followed by a cultural event.