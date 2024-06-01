HSC exams on time, postponement notice circulating in social media is fake: Dhaka board
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams will be held on time as per previous announcement, beginning on 30 June, and the routine deferring the exams for a month that is making rounds in social media, is fake, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka said on Saturday.
A circular signed by the Board’s exam comptroller professor Md Abul Bashar was issued to this end.
It said the notice on the date of HSC examinations 2024 has been published in social media, and that is not issued by the board’s exanimation department. Exanimations will begin on 30 June as per the routine available on the board’s website and all concerned are requested to stay alter on such propaganda.
Recently, a fake circular tilted “Notice of postponement of HSC Examination of 2024 for a month” started making rounds in social media platform Facebook.
It stated, “The HSC examinations, scheduled to begin on 30 June will start on 30 July based on the short syllabus considering the upcoming cyclones, floods, as well as two phases of student movements across the country. A new exam routine will be published soon.”
The routine of HSC examinations was published on 2 April. The written exams will begin on 30 June and end on 11 August while the practical test will be held between 12 and 21 August.