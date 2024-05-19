First Bangladesh AI Olympiad held

The first stage was online Python programming contest held on 8 May and 50 out of 150 participants were selected for the national stage. Forty-five contestants participated in the national stage held today and 10 of them made to the next round.

The winners of the national round are: Abrar Shahid of Chattogram Cantonment Public College, Adib Bin Kadir of South Breeze School, Arefin Anwar of Dhanmondi Govt. Boys’ High School, Ashabul Yameen Aurjon of Scholars’ School and College, Md Manzum Rahman of Faujdarhat cadet College, Misbah Uddin Inan of Chattogram Cantonment Public College, Muhammad Saad of Monipur High School, Rafid Ahmed of Academia (Lalmatia), SM Sabib Abdullah of Mastermind English Medium School, Towsif Wahid Suprov of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School.

These winners will receive training from 22 May to 25 May and best four trainees will participate in the first International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) in Bulgaria in August.