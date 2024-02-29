EWU Celebrates 23rd Convocation

East West University (EWU) celebrated its 23rd Convocation on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 at Aftabnagar Sports Ground in the capital, stated a press release.

Education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, as the representative of the president, awarded degrees to 2,861 students of undergraduate and graduate programmes at the convocation. Plus, four students exhibiting exceptional performance were honored with gold medals.

On this occasion, professor Mohammed Farashuddin, the chief adviser of EWU and the former governor of Bangladesh Bank, highlighted the contribution of EWU to the country’s higher education sector and urged the government to grant permission for the initiation of MPhil and PhD programmes.