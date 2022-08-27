Teachers’ role getting changed in new curriculum: Education Minister

The education minister was speaking at a meeting to exchange views ‘Improving the quality of education’ organised by Pabna Edward College on Thursday, a handout said.
Addressing as the chief guest, Dipu Moni said for their own interest, the previous governments created a toxic environment by continuing the colonial educational system.
But, she said, Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina came to power and started an education system based on science and technology.
Chaired by Pabna Edward College principal Md Humayun Kabir, the meeting was addressed, among others, by vice-chancellor of National University professor Md Moshiur Rahman, Pabna University of Science and Technology vice-chancellor professor Hafiza Khatun and pro-vice chancellor SM Mustafa Kamal.