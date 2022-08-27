Education

Teachers’ role getting changed in new curriculum: Education Minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Education minister Dipu Moni
Education minister Dipu Moni has said the role of teachers is getting changed in the new curriculum of education, reports news agency BSS.

“The role of teachers will not be remained within classrooms as they will play the role of facilitators and guides as well... learning will be enjoyable in the new curriculum. There will be no fear of examinations and the curriculum will be based on experience,” she said.

The education minister was speaking at a meeting to exchange views ‘Improving the quality of education’ organised by Pabna Edward College on Thursday, a handout said.

Addressing as the chief guest, Dipu Moni said for their own interest, the previous governments created a toxic environment by continuing the colonial educational system.

But, she said, Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina came to power and started an education system based on science and technology.

Chaired by Pabna Edward College principal Md Humayun Kabir, the meeting was addressed, among others, by vice-chancellor of National University professor Md Moshiur Rahman, Pabna University of Science and Technology vice-chancellor professor Hafiza Khatun and pro-vice chancellor SM Mustafa Kamal.

