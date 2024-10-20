UCB hosts orientation of Monash College Diploma programme
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner to Monash College in Bangladesh, has recently hosted the orientation programme for this year’s third intake of the Monash College Diploma (MCD) programme, reports a press release.
Students and parents gathered on UCB campus for the event that provided them with a comprehensive introduction to many exciting aspects of studying Business, Engineering and Information Technology programmes from one of world’s top 40 universities.
The orientation commenced with a welcoming remarks from professor Hew Gill, president and provost of UCB. Azra Karim, in-country representative of international student recruitment, university marketing, admissions, and communications for Monash University in Bangladesh along with Daniel Lum, senior executive of international recruitment and development, marketing and future students for Monash University in Malaysia then gave presentations explaining the benefits and opportunities provided by Monash programmes.
Later, MCD programmes coordinator Sadia Afreen gave a thorough overview of the different MCD programmes that would be pursued by the students. Then deputy registrar Shafik Waes explained key academic policies and procedures while IT executive Biplab Paul introduced students to the world class systems provided at UCB.
The new students also joined in an experience session to meet current students and learn what it is like to study with an international curriculum in Bangladesh. The student orientation concluded with an in-depth session on counseling and support services, student clubs, and all the other activities that take place on Gulshan campus of UCB.
Professor Hew Gill and Samia Salam conducted a parent orientation session explaining how the MCD programmes are a fast track for students to a range of Business, Engineering and Information Technology degrees at Monash University in Australia or Malaysia. Professor Hew Gill also shared details of some of the exciting scholarship opportunities open to UCB students.
He said, “MCD allows students to complete the freshman year of a Monash Business, Engineering or IT degree in Dhaka. The programmes serves as a bridge that connects students to a top university, and that gives UCB students the same quality of education they would have in Australia. MCD takes less than a year and ensures students a seamless progression into their sophomore year at Monash Australia or Malaysia.”
Azra Karim of Monash University said, “UCB has rigorous academic standards, a supportive learning ecosystem, and a focus on holistic development. In partnership with Monash, UCB guides each student towards excellent academic results with a 100 per cent pass rate in the last assessment cycle. UCB is a world topping partner for success at Monash University and beyond.”
The Monash MCD programmes in Business, Engineering and IT are open to students with HSC, AS, A Levels and similar qualifications, with many scholarships available. MCD allows local students to jump into the sophomore year of their preferred undergraduate degree at Monash University.