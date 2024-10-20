UCB hosts orientation of Monash College Diploma programme

He said, “MCD allows students to complete the freshman year of a Monash Business, Engineering or IT degree in Dhaka. The programmes serves as a bridge that connects students to a top university, and that gives UCB students the same quality of education they would have in Australia. MCD takes less than a year and ensures students a seamless progression into their sophomore year at Monash Australia or Malaysia.”

Azra Karim of Monash University said, “UCB has rigorous academic standards, a supportive learning ecosystem, and a focus on holistic development. In partnership with Monash, UCB guides each student towards excellent academic results with a 100 per cent pass rate in the last assessment cycle. UCB is a world topping partner for success at Monash University and beyond.”

The Monash MCD programmes in Business, Engineering and IT are open to students with HSC, AS, A Levels and similar qualifications, with many scholarships available. MCD allows local students to jump into the sophomore year of their preferred undergraduate degree at Monash University.