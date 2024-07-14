Monash Foundation holds orientation programme for new students at UCB

Orientation session for the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) program’s 9th intake was held by Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) on 14 July, 2024. This has been the second batch of 2024 after the successful orientation of the first intake in January 2024, reports a press release.

The orientation gave students and their parents a thorough introduction to the world-famous MUFY programme and introduced them to international standards of teaching and learning applied by Monash and UCB.

Alongside the student orientation, there was also a dedicated parent orientation to explain the various MUFY programme options and explain how students who complete MUFY can study at Monash and a range of world class universities.