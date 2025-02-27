Khulna University removes Jibanananda-Jagadish Bose’s names from different installations

The Khulna University (KU) authorities have changed names of different installations, omitting the names of world renowned chemist Prafulla Chandra Ray, physicist Jagadish Chandra Bose and poet Jibanananda Das.

The decision, taken during a syndicate meeting, has sparked harsh criticisms from the students, teachers, political leaders and representatives of civic society.

Wahiduddin Mahmud, education adviser of the interim government, said he was disheartened with such a decision while addressing the convocation of BRAC University in Dhaka last Tuesday.

“We have been hearing stories about Jagadish Chandra Bose since our childhood. There were buildings and installations in his name in the Khulna University. The names have been changed. There was a building in the name of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy. Names of several other installations have been changed. I am quite disheartened by this,” he said.

“It’s beyond my imagination that the name of a building named after Jagadish Chandra Bose can be changed. I hope the university authority and the students will find a solution,” Wahiduddin Mahmud added.