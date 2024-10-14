Giving auto-pass to all HSC candidates will undermine majority students’ results: Adviser
If all HSC candidates are given an auto-pass, it will undermine the results of the majority of students, who passed the examinations through their hard work and efforts, education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud Monday said.
He made the remarks on the demand of some students for giving an auto-pass to all the HSC candidates this year.
“I’ve heard that a small number of students have raised a demand regarding the upcoming HSC examination results, saying that all should be given an auto-pass,” the adviser told BSS.
Noting that it would have been better to take the rest of the HSC exams this year, Wahiduddin Mahmud said the authorities had to make an immediate announcement of the cancellation of the HSC exams due to an unexpected situation in the secretariat.
The board authorities have informed the adviser that they were preparing the final results following the previous precedents and taking the results of related SSC subjects into cognisance for the HSC subjects, which exams were cancelled.
The results of those who failed in any subject in SSC and took the opportunity to retake the exam in the next year have also been taken into consideration, Wahiduddin said, adding, therefore, those who will not pass in the final results cannot be said that they have been deprived.
“If all the candidates are given an auto-pass now it will undermine the results of the majority of students who have passed the exams (through hard work). So, I do not see any logical ground for such demand (of giving an auto-pass to all),” he added.