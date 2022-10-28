Education

DU, BUET featured in first QS sustainability rankings

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka University (DU) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) were featured in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2023 published on Wednesday.

DU ranked in the 551-600 bracket while BUET was ranked in the 601+ bracket among a total of 700 universities in 'QS World University Rankings: Sustainability' published for the first time.

"We want to show how universities are taking action to tackle the world’s greatest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) challenges," said QS about the ranking.

No other Bangladeshi university find a place in the ranking while 15 universities from India and 5 from Pakistan were featured in the list.

The new QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023 assesses universities around the world to determine their environmental and social impact. 

The QS rankings are based on environmental and social impact factors.

Environmental sustainability impact measures sustainable institutions, sustainable education and sustainable research  while social impact measures  equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability and opportunities, and quality of life.

The top 10 universities in the ranking are: University of California, Berkeley (UCB) in USA, University of Toronto and University of British Columbia  in Canada, University of Edinburgh in UK, University of New South Wales and University of Sydney in Australia, University of Tokyo in Japan, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University in USA and The University of Auckland in New Zealand.

