DU, BUET featured in first QS sustainability rankings

Dhaka University (DU) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) were featured in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2023 published on Wednesday.

DU ranked in the 551-600 bracket while BUET was ranked in the 601+ bracket among a total of 700 universities in 'QS World University Rankings: Sustainability' published for the first time.

"We want to show how universities are taking action to tackle the world’s greatest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) challenges," said QS about the ranking.