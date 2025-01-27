After DU, exams suspended at 7 colleges
All final examinations at the seven public colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) scheduled for today, Monday, have been suspended.
This was announced in a notice issued by the Office of the Controller of Examinations of Dhaka University on Sunday night.
The notice signed by controller of examinations Md Bahalul Hoque Choudhury stated that all examinations of seven colleges scheduled for Monday (27 January) are suspended at the appeal of the principal of Dhaka College.
The rescheduled dates of these suspended examinations will be announced in a notice later, it added.
Earlier, the Dhaka University administration suspended all examinations and classes scheduled for today following a clash between students of the seven colleges and the students of Dhaka University.