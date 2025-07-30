Class XI admission: Application begins, how to apply
Online applications for admission to Class XI for the 2025–26 session began on Wednesday.
The application process will continue until 11 August. The results of the first phase of selected students will be published on 20 August.
After the publication of results for the selected candidates, applications can also be submitted in the second and third phases.
Following verification and scrutiny, the admission process will take place between 7 and 14 September. Classes for Class XI will begin on 15 September.
Earlier on 24 July, the education ministry published the admission policy for Class XI. This time too, the application and admission process will follow the previous system.
No admission test will be held for Class XI (some institutions, including Notre Dame College in Dhaka, are conducting tests in line with court directives). Students will be admitted based on their SSC and equivalent examination results.
The policy sets eligibility criteria stating that students who passed the SSC or equivalent examinations in 2023, 2024, or 2025 will be eligible to apply.
How to apply online
Students must apply for admission to Class XI through the designated website. Manual applications will not be accepted. The application fee has been set at Tk 220. With this fee, students can choose a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10 colleges.
Based on merit, quota, and preference order, each student will be selected for admission to only one college from their list of choices.
However, students who passed the SSC examination under the special needs category will be allowed to apply for admission manually through the education board. Children of expatriates and students from BKSP may also apply manually to the board for admission. In such cases, the board will verify the necessary documents before arranging their admission.
How to select group
Students who passed SSC in the science group can choose any one of the science, humanities, or business studies groups for higher secondary education.
Those who passed from the humanities or business studies groups can select either of these two groups.
Students who passed Dakhil in the science group can choose any one of the science, humanities, or business studies groups, while those who passed in the general group can select either humanities or business studies.
There will be no admission test; students will be admitted based on their SSC or equivalent exam results.
Application in 3 phases, dates of result and class
The deadline to apply for admission to 11th grade in the first phase ends 11 August. The results of this first phase will be announced around 8:00 pm on 20 August. Then, applications will be accepted and results published in two more phases. After confirmation and final admission, classes for the eleventh grade will begin on 15 September.
Admission fee
During admission, educational institutions under MPO in Dhaka city can charge Tk 5,000 as session fees and admission fees. In other metropolitan areas outside Dhaka, Tk 3,000 can be charged; in districts, Tk 2,000; and in upazilas or rural areas, Tk 1,500.
The policy also specifies the fees for non-MPO or partially MPO-registered institutions. For these, in Dhaka city, Tk 7,500 can be charged for the Bangla version and Tk 8,000 for the English version as development fees, session charges, and admission fees.
In other metropolitan areas outside Dhaka city, Tk 5,000 can be charged for the Bangla version and Tk 6,000 for the English version; at the district level, Tk 3,000 for the Bangla version and Tk 4,000 for the English version; and in upazila and rural areas, Tk 2,500 for the Bangla version and Tk 3,000 for the English version.
How merit quota to be determined
According to the policy, 93 per cent of seats in colleges or equivalent institutions will be open to all, with selection based on merit.
Of the remaining 7 per cent seats, 1 per cent will be reserved for the children of education ministry officials and employees, and 1 per cent for the children of officials and employees of subordinate departments and agencies in metropolitan, divisional, and district headquarters institutions (minimum eligibility required).
Additionally, 5 per cent of seats will be reserved for the admission of children of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters. However, if no such children are available, these seats will be filled from the merit list. Under no circumstances seats will remain vacant.