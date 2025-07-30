Class XI admission: Application begins, how to apply

Online applications for admission to Class XI for the 2025–26 session began on Wednesday.

The application process will continue until 11 August. The results of the first phase of selected students will be published on 20 August.

After the publication of results for the selected candidates, applications can also be submitted in the second and third phases.

Following verification and scrutiny, the admission process will take place between 7 and 14 September. Classes for Class XI will begin on 15 September.

Earlier on 24 July, the education ministry published the admission policy for Class XI. This time too, the application and admission process will follow the previous system.