Jahangirnagar University’s admission test begins today

Admission test for 2023-24 academic sessions of Jahangirnagar University has started today.

The admission test for the first year honors will continue till 29 February.

The exams in Mathematical & Physical Sciences faculty and Institute of Information Technology (IIT) begin at 9:00am today and will continue till 5:40pm in six shifts.

Female students will sit for the entry test in the first two shifts and male students in the last two shifts.