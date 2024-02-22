Jahangirnagar University’s admission test begins today
Admission test for 2023-24 academic sessions of Jahangirnagar University has started today.
The admission test for the first year honors will continue till 29 February.
The exams in Mathematical & Physical Sciences faculty and Institute of Information Technology (IIT) begin at 9:00am today and will continue till 5:40pm in six shifts.
Female students will sit for the entry test in the first two shifts and male students in the last two shifts.
JU’s central admission committee sources said a total of 33,705 male students and 16,711 female students have applied for the admission test of faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences and IIT under ‘A’ unit against 223 male and 223 female seats.
After visiting the test centers, vice chancellor Nurul Alam told journalists that the students are taking exams in a congenial environment.
The rate of attendance is 70-80 per cent, he added.