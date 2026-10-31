HSC results: 100pc pass at 139 edu institutes
All examinees from 139 educational institutions across the country have passed the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.
Meanwhile, 293 institutions recorded a zero pass rate this year.
Last year, 354 educational institutions achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. The figure was 1,388 in the previous year, 2024.
Earlier, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the publication of the results at a ceremony at the Secretariat at 11:00 am on Saturday. Immediately after the inauguration, the results became available simultaneously online and through the candidates’ respective educational institutions.
According to the initial announcement, the HSC and equivalent examination results were scheduled for publication on 29 October. However, the authorities later changed the date to Saturday.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee had earlier announced that educational institutions must collect the board-published results through the relevant institutional portal and website.
The institutions must download and publish the results online. To do so, they need to visit the results section of the website, select the relevant education board and enter the institution's Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN) to download the results.
Candidates can access their results through the common website of the education boards and the respective board websites. They can also collect their results from their educational institutions.
Additionally, candidates can obtain their results by sending an SMS to 16140 from any mobile phone number. For example, they need to type HSC Dha 123456 2026 and send it to 16140.
Results will not be available at the Ministry of Education, education boards or newspaper offices.
Applications for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts will be accepted online from 1 to 7 November. The education boards will publish the application process and relevant instructions on their websites.
This year's HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July. More than 1.2 million regular and irregular candidates were registered for the examinations. However, some candidates remained absent.