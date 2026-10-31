HSC results: 100pc pass at 139 edu institutes

All examinees from 139 educational institutions across the country have passed the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

Meanwhile, 293 institutions recorded a zero pass rate this year.

Last year, 354 educational institutions achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. The figure was 1,388 in the previous year, 2024.

Earlier, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the publication of the results at a ceremony at the Secretariat at 11:00 am on Saturday. Immediately after the inauguration, the results became available simultaneously online and through the candidates’ respective educational institutions.