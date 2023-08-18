New textbooks to reach upazilas by November

Primary and mass education secretary Farid Ahmed on Thursday said textbooks of the primary education for the next academic year will reach the upazila level by November as the government is committed to handover new books to all children on the first day of the New Year, BSS reports.

The secretary said this while addressing a workshop on the 2nd Annual Action Plan of USAID's 'Shobai Miley Shikhi (Let's learn together)' project at a Cox's Bazar hotel on Thursday morning.

Farid Ahmed said the textbooks of class II and class III have been prepared according to the revised curriculum for the new academic year while students of class IV and class V will get new textbooks of the revised curriculum in the next academic year (2025).