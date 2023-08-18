New textbooks to reach upazilas by November

Primary and mass education secretary Farid Ahmed on Thursday said textbooks of the primary education for the next academic year will reach the upazila level by November as the government is committed to handover new books to all children on the first day of the New Year, BSS reports.
The secretary said this while addressing a workshop on the 2nd Annual Action Plan of USAID's 'Shobai Miley Shikhi (Let's learn together)' project at a Cox's Bazar hotel on Thursday morning.
Farid Ahmed said the textbooks of class II and class III have been prepared according to the revised curriculum for the new academic year while students of class IV and class V will get new textbooks of the revised curriculum in the next academic year (2025).
Speaking regarding the 'Shobai Miley Shikhi' project, the mass education secretary said, "The main theme 'Let's learn together' means that no one will be left out or left behind, everyone will get equal opportunities, and move forward continuously with collective efforts."
He called for taking an action plan to develop children as suitable to deal with the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Additional director general of the Department of Primary Education Dilip Kumar Banik presided over the workshop while additional secretary of Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Mosharraf Hossain, supervisory contracting officer of USAID's Bangladesh mission Andrew Holland, USAID's director of education Sonjai Reynolds-Cooper and director of Department of Primary Education Manish Chakma also addressed the event.
The 'Shobai Miley Shikhi' project is operating its activities at all government primary schools of 16 upazilas of nine districts under Dhaka, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.
Besides, under the project, training will be imparted to about 10,000 teachers of more than 5,000 government primary schools of 36 upazilas including aforesaid 20 upazilas across the country.