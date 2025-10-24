Teacher training in primary schools stalled by severe staff shortage

Without knowledge of scientific teaching methods, it is difficult to engage students in the classroom. In Bangladesh, however, anyone who passes the recruitment exam can start teaching immediately, often without any formal training.

Haider Ali, an assistant teacher at Hatibandha no. 2 Model Government Primary School in Lalmonirhat, has been teaching for over a decade. He said, “A teacher begins taking classes right after joining the job. Without training, these classes cannot be scientifically sound.”

“The teacher training centres have become dysfunctional due to a shortage of staff. If experienced and capable primary school teachers are appointed as trainers, the situation will improve quickly,” the teacher added.