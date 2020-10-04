Negative police verification report a curse for BCS candidates

69 left out in 36th BCS

Recruitment of a total of 69 candidates was stalled for negative police reports in the 36th BCS.

BPSC recommended 2,323 applicants for appointment in October 2017. The government a year later published a gazette appointing 2,202 of them to various cadres of civil service. 121 failed to be enlisted in the gazette for negative police reports, but 52 of them got the appointment later by reevaluation. The fate 69 still hangs in the balance.

Asad Uddin, a graduate of Dhaka University’s social welfare department, was recommended in the 36th BCS.

He said he cannot understand why the police gave a negative verification report.

Asad said his family members like that of other deprived candidates are devastated.

230 physicians denied jobs

As many as 230 physicians were denied jobs as their names were not enlisted in the gazettes of 32nd to 39th BCS examinations. They were recommended for the health cadre on those BSCs.

Among them, 11 are from 32nd BCS, 114 from 33rd BCS, 10 from 34th BCS, 6 from 35th BCS, 14 from 37th BCS, 70 from 39th BCS.

Gazette of the 32nd BCS was published in 2012 and 39th in this year.

They submitted applications to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard expressing their willingness to work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

They requested the prime minister to recruit them on humanitarian grounds and said they are ready to work anywhere.

Azizur Rahman was recommended in the health cadre in 33rd BCS. He said he went to the public administration ministry on innumerable occasions in vain.

The candidates who were left out said none of them are any longer within the age limit to apply for the job. The whole process of recruitment in a BCS examination takes around three to four years. Sufferings are intolerable if a candidate gets dropped out at the last moment.

Positive reports four times, negative in BCS

Ziaul Haque Shaha of Barishal’s Agailjhara upazila was recommended for police cadre through 37th BCS. His father Mofser Ali Shaha was president of ward Awami League before he died in 2015. Ziaul passed recruitment examinations of Agrani Bank and Krishi Bank in senior officer posts, sub-inspector of police and assistant revenue officer of NBR. He now works in one of those posts. Police verification reports in those jobs were positive but the report for BCS came negative. He cannot understand the reason why the latest verification was negative despite the previous four being positive.

What does the police verify?

Special branch of the police generally conducts the verification of the candidates. But a different intelligence agency has also conducted the verification in the last few years.

BPSC and public administration ministry sources said the pre-verification form of a successful candidate mentions verification of 16 factors. Apart from general information such as where he studied, where he has lived for the last five years, the verification also seeks if the candidate had been arrested, charged or convicted in a criminal or other case.

After the verification, a report is prepared which is signed by a superintendent of police (SP) and a deputy inspector general (DIG) of the special branch. The intelligence agencies also verify the current and past political identities of the family members of the candidates.

Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder said not a single candidate, except those with criminal records, should be denied. This illegal and unethical practice should be stopped.

He said the authorities should consider hastening the process.