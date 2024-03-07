Primary schools schedule for Ramadan published

The government primary schools across the country will remain open for the first 10 days of the month of Ramadan. Primary education directorate has set new timing for the schools during the Ramadan. Classes will start at 9:00am and continue till 3:00pm in the primary schools.

A notification signed by the directorate’s Director General (DG) Shah Rezwan Hayat confirmed the timing.

There would be a break for half an hour from 1:00pm to 1:30pm.

At the beginning of the year, the list of annual holidays was published with 30 days of holidays for primary, secondary schools and colleges during Ramadan. The education ministry later changed the decision on 8 February and informed that the secondary schools will remain open for the first 15 days of Ramadan. Primary and mass education ministry also took the same decision. However, the authorities decided that the primary schools would remain open for the first 10 days of Ramadan.

