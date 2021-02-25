Education

NU students issue 3-day ultimatum to meet their demands

Dhaka University
National University students have demanded rescheduling the ongoing examinations in the last week of February and in the first week of March and the unconditional release of the students detained by police by Thursday.

They postponed their demonstration issuing a three-day ultimatum on Thursday.

They warned of countrywide tough agitation unless their demands are met by next Sunday.

The students of honours and post-graduate from different government colleges thronged Shahbagh in the capital on Thursday morning protesting against the postponement of their ongoing examinations under the National University.

Police detained 10 students from Shahbagh when they gathered there at around 10:30am.

More to follow...

