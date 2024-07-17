JU students asked to leave campus by 4pm

This decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the syndicate chaired by Nurul Alam, the vice-chancellor of the university, around 10:00 am Wednesday.

More than 100 students, who have been demonstrating for quota reforming, took a stand in front of the new administrative building during the syndicate meeting.

Later, when the university registrar Abu Hassan came to announce the decision of the syndicate at around 12:00 pm, the students threw shoes and started throwing bricks towards the administration building.

Tension was prevailing in the area at the time of filing of this report around 12:30 pm.