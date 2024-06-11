Universities in India can now admit students twice a year: UGC chairman

“If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students. Such as those who missed admission to a university in the July/August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons. Biannual university admissions will help students maintain motivation since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle,” UGC Chairman Kumar said on Tuesday.

Currently, UGC Regulations allow the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to admit students in one academic session in a year starting in July/August. An ‘Academic session’ is twelve months, beginning in July/August.

Indian HEIs, therefore, follow the academic session that begins in July-August and ends in May-June.

UGC had decided in its 571st commission held on 25 July 2023 to permit biannual admissions under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes in January and July during an academic year.