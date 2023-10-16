Saiful Islam honored at the prestigious JCI TOYP Awards 2023

Saiful Islam, the founder and chief instructor of ‘English Therapy’, has been honored with the prestigious JCI Bangladesh Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Award 2023 in the category of ‘Outstanding Contribution in Personal Accomplishments’.

The award ceremony, hosted by JCI Bangladesh, took place at the Sheraton Dhaka recently, stated a press release.

The JCI TOYP Awards is a celebration of 10 young individuals, who embody the essence of Bangladesh by showcasing exceptional qualities as change-makers and ethical leaders. The award acknowledges their remarkable contributions to society and recognises their outstanding personal accomplishments.