Saiful Islam honored at the prestigious JCI TOYP Awards 2023

Saiful Islam, the founder and chief instructor of ‘English Therapy’, has been honored with the prestigious JCI Bangladesh Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Award 2023 in the category of ‘Outstanding Contribution in Personal Accomplishments’.
The award ceremony, hosted by JCI Bangladesh, took place at the Sheraton Dhaka recently, stated a press release.
The JCI TOYP Awards is a celebration of 10 young individuals, who embody the essence of Bangladesh by showcasing exceptional qualities as change-makers and ethical leaders. The award acknowledges their remarkable contributions to society and recognises their outstanding personal accomplishments.
An accomplished English educator and dynamic young entrepreneur, Saiful Islam has made a significant impact on the field of education, reaching over 10 million students and countless more through his free educational content shared on social media platforms.
‘English Therapy’ is his pioneering platform for English language learning, for students of all ages. With a focus on young learners, the institution offers an immersive and nurturing environment for mastering the English language. English Therapy provides a wide range of online and offline courses, including exclusive residential programmes, to cater to individual learning preferences.
Many students have gone on to pursue higher education abroad, credit to exceptional IELTS scores achieved with the guidance of English Therapy. The award positions Saiful Islam as an inspiring and exemplary figure before the youth.
Commenting on the award, Saiful Islam said, “JCI TOYP Award 2023 is the result of the dedicated efforts of the entire English Therapy team, as an international platform like JCI has recognised our commitment to teaching English in English therapy based on global standards.”
JCI (Junior Chamber International) Bangladesh is a local chapter of JCI, a global organisation of young active citizens who are committed to creating a positive impact in their communities. JCI Bangladesh hosts various youth-oriented initiatives to recognise and celebrate the achievements of outstanding young individuals.